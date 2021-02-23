Sacred Heart History Teacher awarded “Teacher of the Year”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Historical Society names Sacred Heart History Teacher Theresa Moore, the Mississippi History Teacher of Year.

The annual award is presented to an outstanding teacher of middle school or high school history. The award winner receives a $300 cash award, is invited to attend the annual meeting of the Mississippi Historical Society as the Society’s guest, and is provided a complimentary one-year membership in the Society. Theresa Moore received a overwhelming number of nominations from students, parents, school officials and community leaders and the society said its what made her stand out.

Moore has been teaching for 36 years, originally from St. Louis Missouri and has previously taught in Jackson, Mississippi but has spent the last 26 years at Sacred Heart as formerly a English Teacher and now the epitome of a history teacher. She was cheered on at the ceremony by students she has worked with for years and ones that started with her this year. Children she attributes her success to.

“Its the kids, I can say that and i say it all the time. I do what I do because of who they are and they make me want to be better, they make me want to make class fun because theyre just so interested and they get so excited and that just fires me up said Moore.

Children today at Sacred Heart said Ms. Moore incorporates Horse shoe and Kahoot on test days to calm their nerves before an exam. With a background in Teaching and Psychology Ms. Moore says she never thought of her methods as a psychological thing, she says she truly just enjoys the kids.

The historical society usually hosts the annual event in Jackson but Covid-19 measures promoted the organization to do things a bit more intimate with leaders visiting the schools and awarding the teachers were they are.