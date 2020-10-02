Scott County deputies search for wanted man

FOREST, Miss. (WJTV) – Scott County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for 25-year-old Kevonate M. Ficklin.
Deputies said Ficklin entered a plea of guilty to the charge of possessing marijuana while in possession with a gun. They said he failed to comply with Intervention Court Policies and violating conditions of his probation.
