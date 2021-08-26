Silver Alert issued for Lamar County man

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Russ Burdett Martin of Sumrall, MS, in Lamar County.

Martin is described as a white male, six feet one inch tall, weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

According to MBI, Martin was last seen on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at about 8:08 am in the area of Oloh Road and Farve Road in Lamar County, walking in an unknown direction. He was wearing a tan shirt, khaki pants, and a camouflage baseball cap.

Family members said Russ Burdett Martin suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Russ Burdett Martin, you are asked to contact Lamar County Sheriff’s Office at 601-794-8610.