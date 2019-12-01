Small Business Saturday in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the day to support small businesses.

12’s Justin Devonn was at the Bill Waller Center where they gave discounts and free gift wrapping to their customers.

Shopping local not only helps the economy, it helps connect a community to resources some people didn’t know were available.

“We support our local craftsmen who are Judicated to get into the Mississippi Craftsmen’s Guild and these artists who have their store here we act as a mediary for those craft helping them sell the goods in which they have created to the public.”

The Craft Center is a hub for some of the states best artist and designers… so giving customers an extra discount, was just a way for them to say thank you for supporting these local businesses.

“20% off will just kept on coming in. In fact, we always had a line backed up to the store this morning we were getting some good buys we were giving out free gift wrap and it was joyful having the apple cider this morning so it was kind of a waste of time to begin with with the holiday season and all.”

All of the money collected from sales goes back into the community, allowing the Craft Center to teach special classes to people who want to learn new skills.

“We have five studios on campus blacksmith studio the rooming studio, woodturning wood carving studio, Coppersmith thing, and silversmithing studio, and of course our rebirth and our farmers are upstairs on this backside got a lot of big looms and with the top loom and they teach classes there.”

Everything that is sold was donated by artist, who take their time making amazing work.

“First of all we act as a welcome center for Mississippi people who travel on a trace is over 3 million people a year and by doing so we introduce Mississippi’s craft to them by the things in which they have created most all of a sudden seats do you have craft centers of some sort and we are proud to have this here in Mississippi.”

The Bill Waller Craft Center is open everyday until 5.