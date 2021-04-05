South Central Regional Medical Center now offering COVID-19 vaccinations

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center will offer community COVID-19 vaccinations on Fridays and Saturdays in the month of April. Persons 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine at the medical center.

Those who are interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination are not required to be an established patient at SCRMC and/or South Central Clinics. Leaders with the hospital said there is no out-of-pocket expense. If you are uninsured, vaccinations are available at no charge to individual through

federal funding. All that is required of individuals is to bring their driver’s license. If insured, the hospital asks for your insurance card. They say the vaccine is 100% covered by all insurance companies.

To schedule an appointment, register online or by phone. You can call 601-426-4990, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.