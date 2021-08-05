South Central Regional Medical Center updates COVID-19 safety measures

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The South Central Regional Medical Center has announced updates to its visitation and operation policies due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
The following measures are now in effect until further notice:
- The cafeteria will be closed to visitors.
- ER visitation will be limited to 1 visitor per patient, with no change out. Visitors will not be allowed to wait in the waiting room. Only waiting registered patients will be permitted in the waiting room.
- Vendors will be restricted to essential/critical vendors.
- OB-GYN and Inpatient visitation will be limited to 1 visitor, with no visitors in waiting rooms.