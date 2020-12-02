Southern Miss announces Will Hall as head football coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Southern Mississippi announced on Wednesday the hiring of Will Hall as the school’s 22nd football coach. Hall, a native of Amory, Miss., heads to Southern Miss after serving the last two years as offensive coordinator at Tulane.

As a player, Hall was a two-time Junior College All-American quarterback at Northwest Mississippi Community College before playing his two final seasons at North Alabama, where he earned the Harlon Hill Trophy in 2003 for top player in Division II.

His assistant coaching stops included Presbyterian (2004/quarterbacks), Henderson State (2005/quarterbacks), Southwest Baptist (2006/offensive coordinator), Arkansas-Monticello (2007/offensive coordinator), West Alabama (2008-10/offensive coordinator), Louisiana-Lafayette (2017/offensive coordinator and quarterbacks) and Memphis (2018/associate head coach and tight ends).

As a collegiate head coach that included Gulf South Conference schools West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16), Hall produced a combined record of 56-21. He oversaw three GSC championship squads as well as earning two GSC coach of the year accolades. His teams played in four Division II playoffs and his UWG squads of 2014 and 2015 reached the semifinals.

A 2003 graduate of North Alabama, Hall, and wife Rebecca, have two sons – Tripp and Pete. He also is the son of long-time Mississippi High School coach Bobby Hall.

An introductory news conference to announce Hall will take place, Monday, Dec. 7, at 10 a.m., at Reed Green Coliseum. Fans and media are invited to join this socially distanced event and masks will be required to attend. Fans are asked to enter through the north entrance and stay in the seating area. There will be no access to the floor.

