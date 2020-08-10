Southern Miss to change name of marching band’s dance team

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with The Pride of Mississippi, the marching band at the University of Southern Mississippi, announced they are beginning the process of selecting a new name for the band’s precision dance team. From 1954 to 2020, the team has been known as the Dixie Darlings.

According to leaders, the band consulted with university administrators and the Southern Miss Alumni Association’s Traditions Committee about changing the name.

An original piece of music has also been commissioned to use as the team’s entry music onto the field during pregame performances at The Rock.

It has become increasingly difficult for our students to focus on our core values of excellence and our faculty’s ability to provide a positive and safe environment. It is through listening and learning that the leadership of The Pride of Mississippi and all of its component performing units have decided to begin a process, to include current and former members of the team, of a name change. While change is not always comfortable or easy, we trust that points of discomfort can result in significant positive growth. We are excited to embrace that growth and look forward to taking the journey into our organization’s next century of excellence together. The precision dance team has been an integral part of The Pride of Mississippi since the unit’s founding in 1954. They have, for more than 60 years, represented the marching band and the University with class, distinction, and continued excellence. In addition to providing outstandingly choreographed and executed precision dance routines, the team has built young women – encouraging strength, poise, confidence, determination, and the pursuit of all things in excellence – into model citizens who are proactive members of the campus community and, upon graduation, become proactive citizens of the world, bringing the values stated above with them everywhere they go. The Pride of Mississippi

