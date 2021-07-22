Students return to school in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – In most places, the middle of July would typically mean a few more weeks of summer vacation. However in Lamar County, this year it means school time.

Denise Ladner sent her kids to the middle school and high school in Purvis. She said even with the early return, it’s great to return to some sense of normalcy.

“We are really excited as parents for both of our children to be back in the classroom with their classmates and a more structured environment. I think many kids are lacking that. I think it’s a great opportunity for them to get back into the classroom and back into a really great routine,” said Ladner.

Students at Purvis High said they are excited to return.

“It’s been pretty good. It’s good to see my teachers and my friends and have things back to normal. Coming back with the new stuff and not having COVID stuff anymore is kind of different but in a good way. I’m glad it’s back to normal but coming back in July has been hot,” said PHS junior student Bailey Foster.

Superintendent Dr. Steven Hampton said the district’s number one priority is the safety of its students and staff.

“We are just very excited about this school year. The things that we have gone through, we have learned, and we feel we are very capable and ready to meet any challenges that we may face do to covid or any other challenges we may see,” said Hampton.

Students with last names A through K went back on Thursday, and on Friday, students with the last name L through Z will return for their first day.