Suit accuses Mississippi firefighter of causing deadly crash

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a firefighter of recklessly driving a fire truck through a red light and causing a deadly crash on a Mississippi highway.

In a newly filed federal lawsuit, family members of Kenneth Fitzgerald say he was riding in a pickup truck when a Jones County Volunteer Fire Department truck collided with it on Jan. 14, 2019 near Laurel, Mississippi. Fitzgerald was hospitalized and later died.

The driver of the fire truck lacked adequate training to operate emergency vehicles, a lawyer for Fitzgerald’s brother, Billy Fitzgerald, said in the lawsuit.

Representatives of the fire department didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.