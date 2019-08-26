Suspect arrested after making threats on social media: Lamar County School District

On Saturday, the Lamar County School District Police Department investigated a threat which was posted on social media.

The assistance of the local FBI office was requested, and agents of the Hattiesburg FBI, US Marshalls, Hattiesburg police assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Lamar County Sheriff’s Department also assisted.

The person believed to have posted the threat was located on Broad Street in Hattiesburg.

Xadrien Watson, 18, was booked into the Lamar County Jail and charged with two counts of violation of the Mississippi Terroristic Threats Law which went into effect on July 1.