A Jones County deputy spotted a snake on the fence of West Jones High School. (Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Office)

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County deputy spotted something unusual during his overnight patrol.

Sergeant Adam Cochran came across a “suspect” hanging out and watching the full moon at West Jones High School.







The snake, who has been identified as “Mr. No Shoulders,” was found coiled in between a fence on the school’s campus.

Cochran left the snake to continue on his way.