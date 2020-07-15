Suspect wanted for grand larceny in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Police is working to find a person of interest in an ongoing grand larceny investigation.

Police believe the individual was involved in an incident that occurred in the 6500 block of Highway 49 on July 9, 2020, around 4:30 a.m.

If you can identify the individual, you are asked to contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

