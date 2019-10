PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - Doctors say a Mississippi school bus driver is mentally competent enough to stand trial on charges including the sexual battery of a second-grader.

The Sun Herald of Biloxi reports doctors testified last week that 69-year-old Sergio Sandoval is fit for trial. Judge Kathy King Jackson has yet to issue her ruling on the matter. Sandoval is accused of sexually abusing an 8-year-old girl while she rode his bus in 2014.