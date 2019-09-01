Trash cans dumped out, park closed in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WJTV)- The City of Petal Parks and Recreation released a statement via Facebook in regards to trash cans being dumped out on the tennis courts.

The basketball and tennis court is being locked up now and will remain locked for 1 week because someone decided it was a good idea to dump out both trash cans all over the court. This vandal not only made a mess of something that we try to keep nice but also cost extra funds in overtime due to cleanup and ruined the days plans for that worker doing that cleanup. It can be unlocked sooner if the guilty person(s) step forward and face the punishment themselves. I apologize for the inconvenience for those that do respect our facilities but there has to be consequences for those that disrespect our facilities and employees.

Brian Hall