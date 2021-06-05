Two mayoral candidates square off in a debate

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT)- In the Pine Belt, several key races including the mayoral race in Laurel.

Independents Miranda Beard, Kim Page and Anthony Hudson are challenging Incumbent Mayor Johnny Magee.

On Tuesday, both Miranda Beard and Kim Page participated in a debate hosted by The League of Woman Voters of Pine Belt, the Jones and Forrest county branches of the NAACP and Mississippi Move. The debate was held at the Laurel Train station.

Page says she wants to help city workers and help teachers.

“I’m asking for 15,000 deductible for my mayor cut to go back to the city of Laurel and citizens, teachers that haven’t got raises in five years”, said Kim Page, Independent Candidate running for Mayor of Laurel.

Beard says she believes in transparency.

“I believe communication is part of that transparency we have to create a dialogue and a means of communication to keep our citizens well informed”, said Miranda Beard, Independent Candidate running for Mayor of Laurel.

The election is next Tuesday, polls open at 7am and close at 7pm.