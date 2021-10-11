Two time Breast Cancer survivor hosts annual Pink Monday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)-The 8th annual Pink Monday took place in Town Square Park

Hundreds of survivors and their supporters came out in the name of survival. The event is centered around breast cancer awareness and creating a community support team. The founder Regertha Jenkins is a two time breast cancer survivor who has concurred cancer after a 30 year battle.



“It’s something I was diagnosed in eighty nine when I lost my left breast. Two thousand five it came back as stage three fast growing and real aggressive type of cancer and during that time I had to go through chemo. My husband would say you just be so sick but I tell him all my good days outweigh my bad so I won’t complain and the lord just put it on my heart to honor survivors and that’s my way of giving back.”



The family uses donations to purchase Post-Mastectomy Prothesis which are bras for women who have had both breast removed. The goal is to purchase 12 to 20 bras for women this year.