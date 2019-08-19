Two Vehicle Crash Injures One Driver

There was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 84 East at the intersection of Eastview Drive on Monday.

One driver was injured and required extradition. Powers Fire & Rescue responded to the scene.

According to Powers Fire & Rescue, upon arrival on the scene of the crash, Powers emergency medical responders and firefighters discovered that two SUV’s had collided at the intersection of Hwy. 84 East and Eastview Drive with a westbound SUV having been struck in the driver’s door by a northbound SUV traveling across Hwy. 84 East from Eastview Drive. The westbound SUV rolled several times according to witnesses before coming to rest off the roadway in front of Auto World with the adult female driver trapped in her vehicle. Powers Heavy Rescue deployed a stabilizing device and hydraulic rescue tools and freed the trapped driver from her vehicle. The adult male driver in the other SUV declined medical treatment at the scene. The two drivers were the only occupants in either SUV.



The adult female driver of the westbound SUV was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

Her injuries are not life-threatening.