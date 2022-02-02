JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies responded to a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday along Highway 84 East at Jeff Byrd Road.

According to authorities, a white Infinity and blue pickup were found blocking the westbound lanes with major damage just after 3:30 p.m. Firefighters provided emergency medical care and traffic control and extricated one person who was stuck inside the vehicle.

The Infinity had nine total occupants and the truck had two adult passengers. One adult suffered severe injuries. Emserv Ambulance Service transported eight individuals with minor to moderate injuries to the emergency department and three declined transport or were transported by personal vehicle.