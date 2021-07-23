Two wanted men arrested in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested by Forrest County deputies following issued warrants.

Garry Hill was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation. He was charged with 7.5 grams of meth possession. He was taken into custody in Hattiesburg.

Steven Michael Knight was wanted for a bench warrant from Forrest County. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken into custody in Petal.

Garry Hill

Steven Michael Knight



Both were transported to Forrest County Regional Jail and booked for their charges.