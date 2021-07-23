Two wanted men arrested in Forrest County

Pine Belt News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two men were arrested by Forrest County deputies following issued warrants.

Garry Hill was wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a probation violation. He was charged with 7.5 grams of meth possession. He was taken into custody in Hattiesburg.

Steven Michael Knight was wanted for a bench warrant from Forrest County. He was also charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was taken into custody in Petal.

  • Garry Hill
  • Steven Michael Knight

Both were transported to Forrest County Regional Jail and booked for their charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories