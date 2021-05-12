USM Alumni Association announces 2021 Homecoming date

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association has announced that the 2021 Homecoming game will be held Saturday, October 9, 2021. The Golden Eagles will match up against the University of Texas at El Paso.

“After more than a year of being unable to host in-person events for alumni and fans, Homecoming 2021 will be a particularly special time for Golden Eagles,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “Homecoming is always an exciting time on campus as we recognize alumni who have played a vital role in the life of the University and welcome home graduates in celebration of their loyalty to our alma mater.”

Southern Miss Homecoming events will begin Monday, October 4 and continue throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s game at The Rock. Alumni events will include the 23rd Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament and the Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet – both scheduled for Friday, October 8.

As events are finalized, details will continue to be added to the Association’s Homecoming site here.