USM Center for Military Veterans honors fallen hero with Pre Med scholarship

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Center for Military Veterans, service members and families at the University of Southern Miss has announced its efforts to establish a memorial scholarship for students in honor of fallen hero and institutional friend Dr. Ronald Lubritz.

The Dr. Ronald Lubritz Excellence in Medical Care Memorial Scholarship is open to a USM military student in a pre-med curriculum, which the foundation says embodies everything Dr. Lubrtiz was a veteran and a medical professional.

As an Army officer Dr. Lubrtitz achieved the rank of colonel. He served in the National Guard and Army Reserve where his command responsibility included leading four troop medical hospitals between Gulfport, Biloxi and Jackson. Dr. Lubritz attended Tulane University for his undergraduate studies, graduated from the LSU School of Medicine in 1959 and practiced medicine across South Mississippi for more than 62 years according to Jeff Hammond.

He was internationally acclaimed for introducing cryo-surgery to the southern region of the United States. He also co-authored more than a dozen books on this key component of dermatological care. Lubritz served as president of the Mississippi Dermatology Association for more than 16 years where an annual lectureship was established in his honor as well. Lubrtiz passed January 31st.