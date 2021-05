HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi is accepting applications for its Eagle Esports program.

USM students must have at least a minimum 2.8 cumulative grade point average, while also being enrolled full time and certified via National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE) and the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) each academic year.

There are two tryout options which include a remote option and a live/hybrid option. The application can be found here.