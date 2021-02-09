USM, Hattiesburg police investigate alleged assault of student

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – An investigation is underway after an off-campus attempted robbery and assault of a Southern Miss student in Hattiesburg.

On Monday, February 1, Hattiesburg police and USM police were notified about the incident, which happened in the 100 block of Ellis Drive just before 1:00 a.m. According to investigators, the female student was taken at gunpoint by the suspect to Hardy Street. She was later assaulted.

USM leaders said they’re working with Hattiesburg police during the investigation.



“We were notified that there was an assault off-campus, and it was identified as a USM student, and we have been working with that individual through this process, especially my office, helping her with courses and things she might be missing. Our goal is to make sure the factual information is out and that students understand it did not happen on campus, and there haven’t been any similar incidences reported to us,” said Sirena Cantrell, AVP for Student Affairs and Dean of Students.

USM police are asking the Southern Miss and neighboring communities for assistance in the case. If you have any information about the incident, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.