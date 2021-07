PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) - Leaders with the Pearl River Resort and Bok Homa Casino announced all employees and guests are required to wear face coverings. They said they are temporarily reinstating the policy effective immediately.

According to a news release, Cyrus Ben, Chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, issued an executive order to reinstate face covering requirements on Tribal land. He made the decision after a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant.