USM hosts groundbreaking ceremony for Military Veterans Center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Veterans, donors and staff from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg attended a groundbreaking ceremony of the Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor on Wednesday.

The Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor will serve as workspace for military veterans, service members and their families. The 5,500 square foot facility will have a library, lounge area, study and conference room.

“This South Mississippi is compassionate, caring and loving to military veterans. That’s what it says, and this building will stand for many years to come as a hallmark of the symbol of people that honor those who serve us,” said Major General Jeff Hammond, Director of the Center for Military Veterans.

Hammond said Veterans Day is important because Americans should never forget and always remember those who served.

“A time to remember, a time to rejoice, but it is also some sad moments when I think about the sacrifices of all before me,” he stated.

The lead donor for Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor, Joseph Quinlan Jr., said, “It means to me finally this university will have within a year a facility that will adequately serve almost 2,000 veteran students at USM.”

The Quinlan-Hammond Hall of Honor will be the only building on the USM campus to be 100 percent privately funded.

