USM music student takes second place in national competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Peyton Sills, a student from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), placed second in the annual Stars and Stripes competition.

“This competition was extremely eye-opening for me regarding preparation for auditions,” said Sills. “I have learned how to practice more efficiently and analytically which has already yielded great results post-competition.”

According to USM leaders, the competition began with a preliminary round of four to five excerpts and etudes. The semi-final round was cut to 10 players and included about seven excerpts with a quickly prepared etude. Lastly, the final round included 10 excerpts with four competitors. Sills’ second-place finish earned him prize money and a free lesson with one of the judges.

“Peyton has done an outstanding job of maintaining and elevating the high level of performance of our tuba/euphonium studio over the years,” said Dr. Richard Perry, professor of tuba and euphonium at the School of Music.

“I challenge all my musician peers at Southern Miss to explore outside events to better themselves,” Sills continued. “From excerpt or solo competitions to conferences and workshops, there are always avenues to ignite personal and musical growth.”