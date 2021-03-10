Ward 1 candidate indicted on felony warrant for false pretenses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Democratic candidate, who is running for the Ward 1 seat on the Hattiesburg City Council, was arrested on Monday. Kentrell Chambers, 34, was charged with false pretense and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

According to an indictment, Chambers has been accused of defrauding Latasha Walters by accessing her bank account by using CashApp. The Hattiesburg American reported he pretended to be Walters without her permission and stole more than $500 from her account in March 2019.

Chambers is challenging incumbent Jeffrey George for the Ward 1 seat. According to a petition, George claimed Chambers voted in the November presidential election as a resident of 8 Edna Drive, which is located in an unincorporated area of Lamar County.

When he filed his intent to seek a seat on the council, Chambers listed his address as 801 North 28th Ave., Apt. 69. In the documents filed by George, the location is where Chambers registered to vote just a month after the election.

According to state law, a candidate must reside in the district for which he is running for at least two years before he is eligible to seek office in that district.

Senior Judge Stephen Simpson was appointed to review the petition. A hearing for that case has not yet been set.

The Democratic Party President Brandon Rue said he stands behind the candidate’s legitimate filing for councilman, noting proper documentation of address legitimacy which included leases dating back to 2016 in Ward 1.

A court date has not bee set for the false pretense charge against Chambers. If the case goes to trial and Chambers is found guilty, he could face jail time, a fine and lose his right to run for City Council.