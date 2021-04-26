Wayne Farms hosts hiring event Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Wayne Farms will host a drive-thru job fair on Wednesday, April 28.

The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Vernon Dahmer Park in Hattiesburg. All openings are available, and those who are hired could earn up to $15.42 per hour. If selected, candidates will recieve a offer letter same day and start orientation Monday.

Recruiters say they are offering Permanent Full time positions and are focusing strongly on filling positions for their third shift which include Live hanging, debunking and evisceration positions. Positions are available for first and second shifts as well.

Safety protocols require masks.