Digital First: Wayne General Hospital opens clinic for public school

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Wayne County School District will be opening the doors to a new school clinic for faculty, staff and students donated from Wayne General Hospital.

The clinic will be staffed with three Wayne General Hospital physicians and will offer primary care services during school hours. It can be found in the old ROTC building located on the Wayne County High school campus. Physicians set to work at the clinic are Jennifer Walley, Family Nurse Practitioner, Dr. Leah Anderson, Family Medicine and one other unnamed physician.

Wayne County is home to 20,000 citizens with 5,000 within the school system. Wayne County district is home to Wayne County High School, Waynesboro Middle School (Grades 5-8), Waynesboro Elementary School (Grades K-4) , Beat Four Elementary School (Grades K-8) , Buckatunna Elementary School (Grades K-8), and Clara Elementary School (Grades K-8).

The clinic comes as Wayne County High School students return to school on Tuesday, January 5th on the Hybrid Schedule for the first two weeks of the 2nd semester. Group A (students whose last name begins with A-K) will attend school Wednesday and Friday and Group B (students whose last name begins with L-Z) will attend school Tuesday and Thursday. On January 11th the students in Group B will attend Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and Group A will attend Tuesday and Thursday.

Superintendent Tommy Branch has yet to comment on the new clinic and whether it will offer Covid testing if necessary.

Wayne General Hospital supports residents of Southeast Mississippi and Southwest Alabama.

