Welcome event to be held for Southern Miss head football coach

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Southern Miss Alumni Association and Southern Miss Athletics will host a welcome event for Southern Miss Head Football Coach Will Hall on Saturday, August 14.

The event will include a Kids Combine with athletes from the USM Football, Soccer and Volleyball teams, as well as a presentation by Head Coach Will Hall.

Admission to the event at the USM Wellness Center is free and will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Concessions will also be available for purchase.

