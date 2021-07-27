William Carey leaders discuss Fall registration for students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University’s fall term starts Monday, August 23, at campuses in Hattiesburg, Biloxi and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

University leaders said in person classes and activities will be offered with some adjustments for larger gatherings.

Walk-in, open registration is August 19. Admissions staff will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. New students will have the opportunity to meet with faculty advisors, register for fall classes and tour the campus.

New fall students need not wait for open registration on August 19. They can start the registration process at any time by applying online. Late registration will be August 23-27.