William Carey to host education seminar for K-12 administrators, teachers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University’s School of Education will host two summer seminars for K-12 administrators and teacher leaders at its Hattiesburg and traditional campuses.

The “Revisiting to Reset – Getting Back to Basics” seminar will be Friday, July 9 at the Hattiesburg campus and July 22 at the traditional campus. It will include practical tips for resetting the data to instruction, revisiting mapping for instructional guidance, revisiting curriculum resources and instructional practices, and revisiting ACT preparatory materials. There is no charge for the seminar.

The “Instructional Coaches Seminar” session will be held Thursday, July 8 at the Hattiesburg campus and July 21 at the Tradition campus. It will define the role of the instructional coach, build an understanding of the components of the coaching cycle, and offer resources and coaching tools. The cost is $135, which is half the regular price with a scholarship from WCU for all participants. CEUs and SEMI units will be available pending MDE approval.

For more information, or to sign up, visit the Program of Research and Evaluation for Public Schools visit here.