William Carey University names Student Doctor of the Year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine named Colbert Nelson its 2019-20 Student Doctor of the Year during a reception on Jan. 29.

“Colbert Nelson has demonstrated significant leadership at William Carey University and is on the path to becoming a family medicine physician. We congratulate him and also extend our thanks to his wife, Raven, for her support and encouragement,” said Dr. Italo Subbarao, dean of the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

According to the university, Nelson is a fourth-year medical student from Little Rock, Arkansas. He has a background in exercise physiology and a master’s degree in public health. He researched sickle cell disease during his time at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed journal articles and abstracts in the area of exercise science.