Breaking News
WJTV 12 News and American Red Cross team up to help flood victims

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

William Carey University names Student Doctor of the Year

Pine Belt News
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine named Colbert Nelson its 2019-20 Student Doctor of the Year during a reception on Jan. 29.

“Colbert Nelson has demonstrated significant leadership at William Carey University and is on the path to becoming a family medicine physician. We congratulate him and also extend our thanks to his wife, Raven, for her support and encouragement,” said Dr. Italo Subbarao, dean of the WCU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

According to the university, Nelson is a fourth-year medical student from Little Rock, Arkansas. He has a background in exercise physiology and a master’s degree in public health. He researched sickle cell disease during his time at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He has authored multiple peer-reviewed journal articles and abstracts in the area of exercise science.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories