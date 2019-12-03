Digital First: William Carey University offers Free Tuition Classes for Teachers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University recently announced that they will be offering tuition free classes for K-12 teachers who need to renew their educator’s license. 12 News’ Justin DeVonn talked to school leaders about how you can apply.

Dr. Teresa Poole is one of the driving forces of William Carey’s plan to help Mississippi educators. She serves as the Chair of Curriculum and Instruction for William Carey School of Education.

“Well, the School of Education is going to offer a tuition free class for teachers to use towards their renewal of their educator’s license. We thought that would be and we are always working to recruit teachers, but we wanted to make sure that we had some mechanisms in place to actually to help teachers who are already in the trenches,” said Poole.

For teachers who have busy schedules, you don’t have to worry about attending a classroom every day. Several of the university’s professors volunteered to teach classes online.

“The class is 100% online. So, you just choose the Hattiesburg campus when you apply and the priority for enrollment. We’re asking everyone to apply. Anyone who is interested in applying can apply, but we will look at priority of giving it to teachers who are currently practicing as well as those who might have licenses that are about it to expire this year,” explained Poole.

Dr. Poole said her inspiration to make the classes happen came naturally, and she knew William Carey would support her plan. “As a former educator and working at William Carey University in seeing the culture here, it’s a ministry for us. It’s not something that we’re doing for fun. It’s something that we’re doing because we believe in it. We believe that every child should have an effective school teacher.”

There is an $85 application fee, and the deadline to sign up is approaching fast.

“The course is a five week program, and it will start in January. The deadline to apply is January 8. And so if they would like to apply, they need to go ahead and apply before that time and contact us if they have any questions,” said Poole.

You can apply for this course at http://wmcarey.edu/education or go to the William Carey School of Education Facebook page.

