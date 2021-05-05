William Carey University Showcases Student Art

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University has a student art exhibit now on display at the Sarah Ellen Gillespie Museum Of Art on the campus of William Carey University.

The chairwoman of the William Carey University Art Department says it was difficult during the Covid-19 lockdown for students to meet and do work, she says there resilience is what keep them motivated.

“They are so glad to be back in an environment where they can actually be with each other and talk about art ideas and discuss things in a very direct way, said Dr. Read Diket, Chairwoman of the WCU Art Department

William Carey University Graduate student Bethanie Wilson won an award for “Best in Show” at the art exhibit’s opening reception for her work titled “Poetry in Chaos”.

“We have been going through a hard time with Covid, and to make something large scale and win best in show is very humbling”

The art exhibit is open to visitors beginning April 27 through May 15 at Lucile Parker Gallery, this show will feature art work from four William Carey University graduating seniors.