Woman found dead along roadway in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police is investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday morning on the side of the road.

According to HPD, the woman was discovered around 10:00 a.m. near the Campbell and Gunnison Drive intersection. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem has identified her as 32-year-old Bobbi-Jo McSwain.

At this time, the incident is being investigated as a possible hit-and-run, and the cause of death is pending autopsy. If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.