Worker dies after accident at Hattiesburg Poultry Plant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – For the second time in six months, a worker has died at a Hattiesburg poultry plant.

On Monday night, Bobby Bulter, 48, died from his injuries following an accident at Mar-Jac Poultry plant in Hattiesburg.

At this time the cause of death is still pending an investigation.

Butler was in what’s known as the ‘evisceration department’ — the area where internal organs are removed.

The accident involved a piece of “heavy machinery.”

Hattiesburg Police say they got the call around 11-30 that night – – Butler was found be fellow workers – he went to Forrest General hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Below is statement from Mar-Jac Poultry about the accident:

“We are deeply saddened by this loss and our heart and prayers go out to the employee’s family and friends.”