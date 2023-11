HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- When Southern Miss and Louisiana meet on Thursday there will be brothers on opposite sides.

For the Golden Eagles Brennen Milliron will be long snapping and for UL Carter Milliron at the same position.

Two brothers who have never played on the same football field together, now have a chance to face off.

Carter and Brennen wear the same number, which makes the story even more unique.

For the full story on the Milliron brother you can watch the video above.