HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Southern Miss continues to prepare for Alcorn State this weekend.

The Golden Eagles will meet their in-state in Hattiesburg this year.

Although ASU is a FCS team, USM is not taking them lightly.

Southern Miss’s head coach Will Hall says the Braves will be amped and ready to go at kickoff.

The game starts at 6 p.m.