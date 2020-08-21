Southern Miss QB Jack Abraham weighs in on extra year of eligibility

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss’ season starts two weeks from Thursday. And, some veterans Golden Eagles will be more at eased this season after the NCAA announced it will allow all student athletes to have an extra year of eligibility.

This takes the pressure off of seniors that worried about their final season getting cut short. Senior quarterback Jack Abraham weighed in.

“That was one of my biggest things this year, was starting the season and getting to game five or six and they cut it off and we lose that year,” Abraham said. “That’s not really the way I wanted to go into my senior year. So, when they came out with that and had that in writing, it really felt good and gave me some security.”

Southern Miss hosts South Alabama in its season opener September 3rd.