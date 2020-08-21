Coronavirus Information

School Reopening Plans

COVID-19 in Mississippi

MSDH logo_27829

COVID-19 Cases in U.S.

Businesses that Require Face Masks

Southern Miss QB Jack Abraham weighs in on extra year of eligibility

Southern Miss Football
Posted: / Updated:

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss’ season starts two weeks from Thursday. And, some veterans Golden Eagles will be more at eased this season after the NCAA announced it will allow all student athletes to have an extra year of eligibility.

This takes the pressure off of seniors that worried about their final season getting cut short. Senior quarterback Jack Abraham weighed in.

“That was one of my biggest things this year, was starting the season and getting to game five or six and they cut it off and we lose that year,” Abraham said. “That’s not really the way I wanted to go into my senior year. So, when they came out with that and had that in writing, it really felt good and gave me some security.”

Southern Miss hosts South Alabama in its season opener September 3rd.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories