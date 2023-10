HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Southern Miss is on a four-game losing streak heading into their game against Old Dominion.

The Golden Eagles have struggled in the 1st half of games in recent weeks.

Old Dominion comes into Hattiesburg with a 2-3 record.

USM’s head coach Will Hall says the team is embarrassed with where they are at.

The start of the game is at 6 p.m. in Hattiesburg.