Dense fog advisory in effect until 9:00 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, a dense fog advisory remains in effect for portions of south central, southeast and southwest Mississippi Tuesday until 9:00 a.m.

Counties affected are as follows: Adams, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion.

Visibility reduced to one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

FOGGY 🌫️: Patchy dense fog is once again likely this morning, especially across southern Mississippi. Remember to use your low beams & travel a bit slower around the Hwy 84 and Hwy 98 corridors for your commute. Skies should clear up by mid morning. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/90jTGLRblo — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) October 20, 2020

