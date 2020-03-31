Severe thunderstorm warning for Jones County until 8:00 a.m.

There is a MARGINAL risk of severe weather through mid morning Tuesday. Skies will partially clear Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday will be a cool, spring day with temperatures only in the lower 70s and winds blowing from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday will be a beautiful day. Expect sunshine throughout the day with temperatures warming from the upper 40s at sunrise to near 70 in the afternoon. Thursday will be another good day with partly sunny skies and lows in the lower 60s and highs in the mid 70s. The weather will be a bit more unsettled starting over the weekend. Saturday, Sunday and much of next week will see scattered showers each day with lows in the 50s and highs mostly in the 70s.