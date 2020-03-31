Breaking News
Pine Belt Weather
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT)- There’s a severe thunderstorm warning for Jones County until 8:00 a.m.

Damaging winds of 60 mph and brief spin up tornado could be possible.

Our storm team is tracking live right now on WHLT.

