Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
International
Local News
National
Newsfeed Now
Rebuilding Mississippi
Top Stories
California dad accused of throwing young daughter off cliff, killing her after stabbing attack
Top Stories
Workforce Development Committee to hold hearing on unemployment benefits in Mississippi
Top Stories
Germantown High School teachers distribute graduation signs to 278 seniors
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mississippi Legislature working on CARES Act funds deal
Video
Mississippi State announces additional ‘gap’ scholarship for summer students
Digital First: Managing finances during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Politics
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Mississippi Governor’s Debate
Town Hall
Washington DC
Top Stories
Trump blocks Dr. Fauci from testifying in front of House lawmakers on nation’s COVID-19 response
Video
Top Stories
New York Democratic primary back on after suit from Yang and Sanders backers
Top Stories
Congress pushes for childcare funding on next relief package to increase to $50 billion
Video
Legislative leadership to release plan to help small businesses in Mississippi
Video
Andrew Yang on lawsuit against New York for canceling presidential primary
Video
Political expert weighs in on CARES Act spending
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Interactive Radar
Mississippi Flooding
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
SEC
SWAC
M BRAVES
Japan 2020
NFL Draft
Pine Belt News
CELEBRATING OUR SENIORS – PINEBELT
Essential South Mississippi
Focused On Those Who Serve The Pinebelt
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Mississippi Primary Election Results
Pinebelt Chalk Talk
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
Black History Month
Celebrating Our Seniors
Chalk Talk
Cool Schools
Digital Digest
Essential Mississippi
Focused On Fitness
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Focused On Pets
Focused On Those Who Serve
Living Local Videos
The Mel Robbins Show
Millennial Matters
Mississippi Moment
MS Most Wanted
Mississippi Patriotism: Our Pledge of Allegiance
Parenting 101
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Veterans Voices
Watch Live
Live Cameras
Contests
BASKETBALL MADNESS BRACKET CHALLENGE
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
The VeryVera Show
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mississippi Legislature working on CARES Act funds deal
Coronavirus Information
Schools Closed due to Coronavirus
School Lunch Programs
What to Know About Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tests by State
Nothing Found
It seems we can’t find what you’re looking for. Perhaps searching can help.
Search
Trending Stories
Gov. Tate Reeves and Mississippi Legislature working on CARES Act funds deal
Video
Watch Live
Brett Favre repays $500,000 in TANF funds
Video
Workforce Development Committee to hold hearing on unemployment benefits in Mississippi
Nurses needed in Mississippi to help in fight against COVID-19
Video