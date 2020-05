JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - When COVID-19 first hit Mississippi, the big question was, "Would the virus overwhelm the healthcare system?" That question drove much of the early response.

"I think through the process we've learned a lot about what our surge capacity and various hospital capacities have been, and we've seen hospitals really come together," said Dr. Alan Jones, who is part of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's COVID-19 Command Team.