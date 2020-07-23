The Education Equation: USM administrators discuss reopening plan

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg has been working on a plan to bring students back to campus and welcome freshmen for months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration is following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health. They also realized that no matter how much physical preparation they make, it won’t be successful unless every student is on board.

When Southern Miss reopens in August 2020, the university will welcome back more than 14,000 students. That’s a lot of people to keep socially distanced, but administrators are confident their planning will pay off.

“If we want to get through the semester, these are the things we have to do at Southern Miss,” said Dee Dee Anderson, Vice President of Student Affairs at USM.

Anderson said she spent hours working with student government, student groups, fraternities and sororities to make sure campus leaders are on board with the changes that have to happen.

“They understand their behavior impacts the health of someone else. And by them wearing a mask, they are not putting others at risk. So our students are aware this is bigger than them, this is bigger than their fraternity or sorority, this is bigger than then Southern Miss. This is about saving people’s lives. So they get that, and they are going to work with us, and they are going to go to the top together with us,” stated Anderson.

USM will offer some classes in person, using social distancing guidelines.

“When we made the decision of which classes we would offer in person, we then shifted those classes into larger classrooms. All of our classrooms are enrolled at about 25 percent capacity, and we will have assigned seating in those classrooms. It spreads students out that minimum of six feet apart, and we will block off chairs,” explained Amy Chasteen, Executive Vice Provost for Academic Affairs at USM.

Courses will also be taught using a hybrid model of both in class and online. There will also be total remote learning available. USM faculty have also been told to prepare for anything.

“We realize that there is a possibility that students may be exposed to COVID, or they may be infected themselves and not attend class. So every faculty member has been working with us to design a class, so that the student can complete the work remotely if they are unable to attend class. So we are expecting to accommodate students if they have that situation arise and ensure that all students who begin the semester will be able to complete their courses, even if they need to for health and safety reasons not attend class in person.”

USM will require face masks for all students, faculty and staff when on campus. Signage is in the works.

“In the hallways of the buildings and around campus, we will have signage set up to remind people of social distancing, stickers on the floor, signage up marking the flow of traffic. We will be marking off the stairwells as either up or down to try and control the flow of traffic,” explained Chasteen.

After months of preparation, USM leaders believe they’re prepared to welcome students back.

“I think everyone understands this fall will not be the same as any other fall. And that they know if they want to get through the fall and finish out the semester, that they have got to do these things that we are asking them to do,” stated Anderson.

Currently, Conference USA, which is the athletic conference for USM, is considering its options for a fall sports season.

LATEST STORIES: