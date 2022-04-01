JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Janell Edwards was selected as Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner.

Janell has brought economic opportunity to the Town of Fayette through pecan trees. She began buying, then selling neighbors’ pecans to a Natchez vendor. Now, a pecan manufacturing company is in the works for the town.

“Congratulations, Janell. You are truly a remarkable woman and a model Mississippian, and I hope you know just how proud you made our entire state. They said it isn’t long before a small seed becomes an immense tree or beautiful flower.

I think it’s safe to say that the love you showed for your community has similarly bloomed. We don’t need to look further than the community order that you brought to fruition. As a clear example of that, your entrepreneurial spirit has helped to elevate Fayette and your neighbors.

That spirit is contagious, and I have no doubt that others are looking to you as a source of encouragement. it is without question that you are leaving a lasting impact on your community and on our state. You’re making the lives of Mississippians better, and for that, we will always be grateful.

I have tremendous respect for how you made Fayette your home and have been such a wonderful source of joy. Our state is lucky to have you. Janell, your compassion is an inspiration to me and to many others. I wish you and your neighbors all the best and look forward to trying some of your Jefferson County pecans. So again, congratulations, and God bless”.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves