JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Out of 167 nominations, WJTV 12 News’ Remarkable Women contest winner is Mary Kitchens.

She’s working nonstop to get Mississippi’s first and only year-round handicap-accessible camp facility for children and adults up and running.

Although she didn’t expect to be recognized, she said she’s so excited.

“That’s pretty remarkable. Well, there’s that word again. It really is a remarkable thing. I feel very humbled and very excited. It’ll bring attention to what we’re doing, that I’m certainly all for it. It’s just a great day,” she said.

Kitchens will now head to Los Angeles for a trip with other Remarkable Women from each state.

She was joined by the previous winners and says she’s excited to be in great company with women doing important work in Mississippi.

Although she’s working around the clock to make sure Camp Kamassa is ready, she’s excited to take a break in Los Angeles.

“It will be very nice. I think they’re going to keep us kind of busy from what I hear, but it will be very nice. To be pampered like that, it all will be very, very nice. Of course, I’m going to go there, feel like I need to be sharing it with a lot of other people who deserved to be there with me. It’s going to be fun,” she said.