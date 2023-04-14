JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Our Remarkable Woman contest for 2023 garnered a record-breaking 160 online entrees from our WJTV 12 News viewers.

This was our fourth year to be a part of Nexstar’s nationwide initiative in celebration of Women’s History Month.

We thought it would be fun to gather the ladies together and talk to them about what this recognition has meant to them and their community.

Let’s start with this year’s winner.

“My name is Mary Kitchens, and I am from Crystal Springs, Mississippi. I’m extremely excited to be here and one of the main reasons is because it draws attention to my cause of building a camp for children with special needs, Camp Kamassa. I’m just thrilled to be here and I’m looking forward to being pampered for a few days,” Kitchens said.

As a winner, Kitchens flew to Los Angeles and spent the weekend with contest winners from 116 television markets in the country.

Kitchens is the heart and soul behind Camp Kamassa, Mississippi’s only full-time camp for children and adults with disabilities, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Our 2020, 2021 and 2022 Remarkable Women met up for an enlightening reunion. All three continue to be passionate about their communities and our state.

Angela Harper was 40 when she graduated from the Jackson Police Academy. Now, she works with the Mississippi Department of Corrections teaching a 12-to-16-week cognitive behavioral program that continues to get more and more graduates each year.

“They’ll be able to work and have a career. That’s what we look forward to,” said Harper, Mississippi’s 2020 Remarkable Women winner.

For Pauline Rogers, it’s all about the state’s correctional system. She’s concentrating now on parole reform.

“We have a lady who’s in her 80’s and was told by the parole board to come back see us when you’re 85,” said Rogers, Mississippi’s 2021 Remarkable Women winner.

For last year’s winner, her work with making Fayette the pecan capital of the state attracted the governor of Mississippi. She’s got another big project in the works.

“We have created an event that will eradicate childhood obesity. It’s called the Fat to Fit Olympic Games. I’m so excited that we will be bringing it back after coronavirus. It’s run for nine consecutive years. We’ll be bringing it back to Jackson at Tugaloo College this year,” said Janell Edwards, Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner.

Our list of nominees each year has shown us that there’s so many remarkable Mississippi women out there.

Watch our special report on Mississippi’s Remarkable Women at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21.